Tom Cruise Reveals ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Release Delayed Until December 2020

Fans have been waiting more than three decades for a sequel to the 1986 blockbuster “Top Gun” — and thanks to COVID-19, they’ll be waiting even longer.

On Thursday, star Tom Cruise took to Twitter to reveal that “Top Gun: Maverick”, which had been scheduled to debut in June, was being pushed back to the end of the year.

“I know many of you have waited 34 years,” wrote Cruise, 57. “Unfortunately, it will be a little longer. ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ will fly this December. Stay safe, everyone.”

I know many of you have waited 34 years. Unfortunately, it will be a little longer. Top Gun: Maverick will fly this December. Stay safe, everyone. — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) April 2, 2020

When fans do finally get to see the long-awaited sequel, producers Jerry Bruckheimer promises it will have been worth the wait.

In an interview with Empire magazine, Bruckheimer — who was also a producer on the original — said that when “Top Gun” was made in the 1980s there were limitations that don’t exist today.

“What’s different about this movie is that [in ‘Top Gun’] we put the actors in the F-14s and we couldn’t use one frame of it, except some stuff on Tom, because they all threw up. It’s hysterical to see their eyes roll back in their heads,” he joked.

“So everything was done on a gimbal,” he added. “But in this movie, Tom wanted to make sure the actors could actually be in the F-18s.”