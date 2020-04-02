Miley Cyrus Gushes Over Beau Cody Simpson As He Reads A Poem About Her On ‘Bright Minded’

Miley Cyrus is all loved up on boyfriend Cody Simpson.

During Thursday’s episode of her Instagram live series “Bright Minded”, the couple talked about the Australian crooner’s upcoming poetry book, Prince Neptune, even reading one of the passages – about Cyrus.

“You’re going to get even weirder now,” Simpson told the millions of livestreamers. “Guys, so basically I’ve got one of the poems in this book is about Miley. I’m going to read it for you right now.”

Miley Cyrus taking in Cody Simpson’s love poem about her from his poetry book is absurdly cute 💞 pic.twitter.com/QopzirUA0Z — Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) April 2, 2020

“In the ancient night, she flies once more back to her home in the stars. I try to chase her there but fall short because I cannot breathe up that high in the radiant heavens where she lingers. I can only admire her from below, humble, starry-eyed poet with the desire for that which is most beautiful. And she is most beautiful. All other…” he read before being interrupted by Cyrus. “Sleep in winter forests, but she is the one who swims in the sun and doesn’t burn up.”

“BAAAABE,” Cyrus said blushing. “I’m freaked! I’m the most beautiful?”

“You’re the most beautiful, babe,” he replied.