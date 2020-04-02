Steve-O Wows Gordon Ramsay With His Impressive Omelette Skills On ‘Scrambled’

Gordon Ramsay went full “Jackass” on the latest episode of his YouTube series “Scambled”.

With special guest Steve-O, the attempt at a Southwestern omelette ultimately impresses the celebrity chef.

The series has Ramsay and guests making eggs in his world-class kitchen but even the “Hell’s Kitchen” host didn’t expect Steve-O, his own brand of hot sauce (“Steve-O’s Hot Sauce For Your Butthole”) and knife-on-nose balancing skills to really nail omelette making.

Steve-O also dishes on some hilarious stories from his days on “Jackass”.

Previous guests have included the Bella Twins, Olivia Culpo and Zedd.