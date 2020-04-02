Steve-O Wows Gordon Ramsay With His Impressive Omelette Skills On ‘Scrambled’

By Aynslee Darmon.

Gordon Ramsay went full “Jackass” on the latest episode of his YouTube series “Scambled”.

With special guest Steve-O, the attempt at a Southwestern omelette ultimately impresses the celebrity chef.

The series has Ramsay and guests making eggs in his world-class kitchen but even the “Hell’s Kitchen” host didn’t expect Steve-O, his own brand of hot sauce (“Steve-O’s Hot Sauce For Your Butthole”) and knife-on-nose balancing skills to really nail omelette making.

Steve-O also dishes on some hilarious stories from his days on “Jackass”.

Previous guests have included the Bella Twins, Olivia Culpo and Zedd.

