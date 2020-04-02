Dwayne Johnson Teaches Daughter How To Wash Her Hands With Adorable ‘Moana’ Rap

Dwayne Johnson is educating his daughter about the importance of hand-washing during the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s too cute.

In a video The Rock posted to Instagram on Thursday, the shirtless star shows daughter Tiana — who’ll turn 2 later this month — how to wash her hands.

As he places her tiny hands within his soap-covered hands, he sings his character’s rap from Disney’s animated “Moana”.

“What can I say except you’re welcome,” he sings at the rap’s end, “the coronavirus has got to…”

Johnson pauses, so his daughter can finish the verse by yelling, “Go!”

“Our sheltering at home, pre daddy’s shower ritual,” he wrote in the caption. “Before my showers now, Baby Tia (mama mia) demands I sing the rap portion of my song “You’re Welcome” from MOANA, while I wash her hands. We realized a few weeks ago that the rap portion of the song is perfect timing when getting your little ones to have fun washing their hands. Stay healthy and safe, my friends.”

He added one more line: “And gotta love how at the start of this vid, baby Tia is like, ‘just shut your mouth and sing daddy.'”

