Chrissy Teigen Is Not A Fan Of ‘Animal Crossing”s Zipper The Bunny

Like most people stuck inside, Chrissy Teigen has been passing the time by playing “Animal Crossing”.

One of the characters on the new “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” game includes Zipper the Bunny. Zipper showed up on April 1 to mark the game’s version of Easter–Bunny Day.

Like many people on social media, Teigen has expressed her disdain over Zipper and the fact that he will stick around until the Easter Weekend.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Host Beautiful Seaside Wedding For Luna’s Toys

“I don’t get it. He asked for 6 eggs and I have 1 million. Do I just sell them? All he does is talk,” Teigen tweeted.

A fan responded to the cookbook author with a screenshot from their game where Zipper called the person “rude” for looking at his back.

“I am gonna axe this guy and throw him in the river, weighing him down with his own eggs,” Teigen responded.

I am gonna axe this guy and throw him in the river, weighing him down with his own eggs https://t.co/ZAFh5ymCmO — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 2, 2020

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Settles Debates On Twitter Ahead Of ‘Chrissy’s Court’ Debut

Later on in day, Teigen continued to express her thoughts over the new version of the popular Nintendo game.

“I don’t like visiting other people’s islands or inviting people to mine. I honestly don’t really get or care for the switch friend code thing. is anyone else like this? am i really missing out? I just like to fish, shake trees and make money,” she added.

I don’t like visiting other people’s islands or inviting people to mine. I honestly don’t really get or care for the switch friend code thing. is anyone else like this? am i really missing out? I just like to fish, shake trees and make money — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 2, 2020

See some of the other reactions to Zipper below:

i cant believe i have to cope seeing zipper t bunny for 12 days… he deserves the electric chair pic.twitter.com/VXKQ9Jqg1V — Stellar 💞 (@StellarQuartz) April 1, 2020

It's all a facade. "Zipper T. Bunny" drops the act as soon as the player is out of sight. Who is he?? #AnimalCrossing #ACNH pic.twitter.com/68675mAGFc — HollowMoon (@H0LL0WMOON) April 1, 2020

Zipper T bunny makes me feel uneasy. He reminds me so much of Robbie The Rabbit from Silent Hill 3 pic.twitter.com/VqPpEnmVUL — Mr. Kasuy 🇵🇭 @Cashew Island ACNH (@mr_kasuy) April 1, 2020

Am I the only one that doesn't like Zipper T. Bunny?

I dunno, but I keep getting Silent Hill vibes whenever I see him… #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons pic.twitter.com/A8z8MurChd — AtlasArthropod (@AtlasArthropod) April 2, 2020