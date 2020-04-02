Sara Bareilles Reveals She Had COVID-19 But Has Since Recovered

Singer Sara Bareilles is the latest celeb to reveal that she tested positive for coronavirus, but luckily her announcement also included that she has recovered.

“Just wanted to check in. I’m really quiet right now and will probably continue to be quiet. Just sort of taking all of this in and having a lot of feelings as I do,” Bareilles said in a clip on Instagram. “I had it, just so you know. I’m fully recovered, just so you know. I am just thinking about all of the people who are walking through this really tricky time and sending a lot of love and just being really grateful for every easy breath and every day that I get to be walking around. Lots of love you guys. Take care of yourselves.”

Bareilles’ Waitress co-star Gavin Creel thought that he had COVID-19 but decided not to get tested and to isolate instead. A number of their co-stars were also tested and came back positive.

