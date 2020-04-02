Ellen Pompeo Urges People To ‘Stay Home’ After Medical Professional Enlist Her Help

Ellen Pompeo has been asked by doctors to send her fans a message about taking the coronavirus seriously.

The “Grey’s Anatomy” star posted a video online urging everyone to “stay home.”

“I have been asked to make another video to ask everybody to please stay home,” Pompeo said on Instagram. “I’ve had a lot, too many, phone calls and emails from doctors and nurse friends of mine, even the Governor of New York, his office called today to ask me to help, once again, to get the word out for everybody to please stay home. Please!”

“The healthcare professionals, the doctors, the nurses, anyone who works in a hospital, they’re at their wits end and now they’re starting to die. We’re not doing enough,” she added. “Everybody, just please stay home. And if you know someone who is not taking this seriously and who isn’t staying home, please talk to them. We have to stay home. It’s all their asking us to do. It’s not that hard.”

