The Weeknd Co-Wrote Episode Of ‘American Dad’

Is there anything The Weeknd can’t do?

The Toronto-born rapper is about to showcase a heretofore unseen talent in the upcoming 17th season of the Seth MacFarlane created animated comedy “American Dad”.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the “Starboy” singer shared a photo of himself and “American Dad” writer Joel Hurwitz, writing in the caption that “me and this guy wrote an episode of ‘American Dad’. also gonna play myself… kinda. MAY 4th ! (Photo was taken a while ago… STAY HOME).”

The episode will be titled a “A Starboy Is Born”, and will also include a new original song The Weeknd wrote just for the show.

Other celebrity guest stars in the new season include Jane Lynch, Patton Oswalt, Ron Perlman, Craig Robinson, Criss Angel, and Bill Nye.

The new season of “American Dad” begins on April 13.