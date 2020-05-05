The Weeknd Proclaims ‘I’m A Virgin’ In Pro-Abstinence Song On ‘American Dad’

Is there anything the Weeknd can’t do?

The Toronto-born singer showcased a heretofore unseen talent in the 17th season of the Seth MacFarlane-created animated comedy “American Dad”. The episode is titled “A Starboy is Born”.

The Weeknd is bringing back abstinence with a catchy new song called “I’m A Virgin”. It turns out, according to the video above, the Weeknd’s musical prowess stems from his virgin loins. In fact, he soon believes his virgin powers will allow him to time travel.

Last Tuesday, the Weeknd shared a teaser for the episode of “American Dad”.

He shared additional artwork for the show and proclaimed, “Roger is one of the greatest TV characters of all time.”

Roger is one of the greatest TV characters of all time — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) April 28, 2020

In an Instagram post earlier this month, the “Starboy” singer shared a photo of himself and “American Dad” writer Joel Hurwitz, writing in the caption that “me and this guy wrote an episode of ‘American Dad’. also gonna play myself… kinda. MAY 4th ! (Photo was taken a while ago… STAY HOME).”

Other celebrity guest stars in the new season include Jane Lynch, Patton Oswalt, Ron Perlman, Craig Robinson, Criss Angel, and Bill Nye.

The new season of “American Dad” began on April 13.