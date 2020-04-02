Karlie Kloss Opens Up About Marrying Joshua Kushner Despite The ‘Complications That Came With It’

Supermodel Karlie Kloss is opening up about her marriage to Joshua Kushner.

Kushner, whose brother Jared is married to Ivanka Trump, married Kloss in October 2018.

In a new interview, Kloss spoke about the “complications” that come with distantly being related to Donald Trump.

“I really followed my heart on choosing to be with the person that I love, despite any complications that came with it,” Kloss told Diane von Furstenberg during her podcast “InCharge with DVF“.

“I think that in my career too, you know, being true to my heart or being true to myself, when I know that something is not aligned with who I am, and the message I want to send to the world, or the kind of person that I want to be maybe that comes back to character,” the “Project Runway” judge added. “But like, my heart often is telling me exactly what I need to hear. And I didn’t always listen to it.”