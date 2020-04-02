‘Google Me’ Jane Fonda Tells Teens As She Joins TikTok To Announce Virtual Fire Drill Friday

Jane Fonda has joined the world of TikTok in full Fonda fashion.

“Hello Tik Tok! I’m bringing back the Jane Fonda Workout to fight the climate crisis,” Fonda said in her fitness clip.

“Google me,” she quipped to the young teens on the app.

“Do you know what? There are too many workouts happening right now on television and on computers,” Fonda continued. “What I really would like you to do is to workout with me for the planet. There’s a climate crisis that’s a real emergency and so whether you’re on your couch or your yoga matt, will you join me for the virtual Fire Drill Fridays? The future needs you, I need you.”

The “Grace & Frankie” star who took part in Fire Drill Fridays every week near the end of 2019 will host the first virtual one on April 3 along with Greenpeace.

Those interested in taking part in the Zoom rally can join here.