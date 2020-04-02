Matthew Broderick’s Sister Recounts Terrifying Battle With COVID-19: ‘I Was Near Death’

Jane Broderick, sister of actor Matthew Broderick, is on the mend after being diagnosed with COVID-19, and she paints a harrowing picture of her experience.

Speaking with Intelligencer, the sister of the “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” star says she began experiencing symptoms and had herself tested for coronavirus. Before the test results came back, her condition worsened.

Her oxygen levels decreased, her temperature soared and she was rushed to the intensive care unit. “I was very, very sick,” she said. “I could tell I was actually in big trouble.”

RELATED: Matthew Broderick Shares Update On His Sister’s Hospitalization Over Coronavirus

Broderick, an episcopal minister, was treated with antibiotics and Kaletra, an antiviral medicine used in the treatment of HIV. The next day, she woke up and felt stronger.

Looking back, Broderick feels she “was close to death. I kind of had gone off the cliff — my lungs had to make a decision. I had pneumonia and water in my lungs. I remember thinking, Calm down and go to sleep. I spoke to Jesus, I planned my funeral. I FaceTimed with my children. They say now I looked and sounded like Darth Vader. I was gasping for air.”

Meanwhile, Broderick alleged that she received preferential treatment because of her brother’s fame, admitting “I feel evil for saying that. I think I’m absolute living proof that this system is completely corrupt.”

RELATED: Sara Bareilles Reveals She Had COVID-19 But Has Since Recovered

She added: “My God, I hope this causes us to take some kind of look at how we are handling medicine in this country. Wouldn’t that be a wonderful thing?”