Miley Cyrus And MAC Announce $10 Million Donation Through The Viva Glam Campaign For Pandemic Relief

Miley Cyrus and MAC have announced a huge donation to help coronavirus pandemic relief.

As a past spokesperson for the makeup company, Cyrus made the $10 million announcement through the Viva Glam campaign.

“I am so proud to have been chosen to announce MAC Cosmetics efforts, because MAC Viva Glam has a special place in my heart,” she said in a statement. “I was Viva Glam ambassador in 2015 and had the opportunity of volunteering at LGBTQ LA which one of the mac viva glam grantees that will be getting this funding. The VIVA GLAM efforts are only made possible by the continuous support of the MAC community and those who purchase a VIVA GLAM lipstick of which 100% of the proceeds goes towards these local organizations. To get involved you can purchase any current shade of the current lipstick or send a virtual kiss to those on the front line via twitter or Instagram with hashtag #vivaglam.”

The $10 million will go towards essential needs and services split up between 250 charities across the world.

