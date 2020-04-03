Alicia Keys Discusses Giving Out Her Number On Twitter, Performs Flo Rida’s ‘My House’

Alicia Keys spoke about giving out her number on Twitter as she joined Stephen Colbert for his latest “At Home” episode of “The Late Show”.

Keys revealed she’s, unsurprisingly, been receiving “thousands and thousands” of texts since sharing her digits online. FYI, her number’s 917-970-2001.

The musician explained, “It’s such a personal thing — a text — and it’s very direct.

“I love connecting with people and I think during this time we need it more than ever.”

She said she sometimes sends people a happy birthday message, a clip of her singing a freestyle, or just a simple message to check in.

Keys also belted out a special performance of Flo Rida’s “My House”.

She shared before singing the track, “This song is dedicated to the moment.

“I have a feeling we’re all going through a similar thing, so I figured we could break it down like this.”

