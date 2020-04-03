Drake Shares Clips Of An Eerie-Looking Toronto, Shows Off Huge Mansion In ‘Toosie Slide’ Music Video

Drake has released his new music video for “Toosie Slide”.

The Canadian rapper shows clips of a very eerie-looking Toronto while everyone is at home practising social distancing.

He then belts out the track from his luxurious home, walking by his swimming pool, bar, kitchen, and marble hallways.

RELATED: Drake Tries To Join Rihanna And Kevin Durant’s Online Conversation But His Joke Goes Unnoticed

Drake also shows viewers a tribute he has laid out to the late Kobe Bryant.

The rapper dons gloves and covers his face in the clip, proving he’s taking self-isolation very seriously.

Lyrics to the track, which will undoubtedly start the next viral TikTok trend, include, “Gotta dance, but it’s really on some street s**t/I’mma show you how to get it.

“It go right foot up, left foot slide/Left foot up, right foot slide/Basically I’m saying either way we ’bout to slide.”

RELATED: Drake Shares Adorable First Pictures Of His 2-Year-Old Son Adonis

The song has already had people sharing clips of themselves nailing the moves on social media. See more of the reaction below.

Does Drake keep a framed picture of Puff on the wall? pic.twitter.com/ziMfgifKRD — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) April 3, 2020

Drake is about to break Tiktok with Toosie Slide 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ymnNKHXfFC — jahed (@jaddd183) April 3, 2020

tik tokers waking their friends up to rehearse dancing Drake’s “toosie slide” pic.twitter.com/FnOogbNC48 — kujo jotaru (@notyouknowsimba) April 3, 2020

That new Drake Toosie Slide bout to have the neighborhoods like pic.twitter.com/UapGC1gdlV — 🇵🇷🇲🇽 (@Chipotleforks) April 3, 2020

Drake’s neighbour while he was recording the Toosie Slide video pic.twitter.com/V3Bhzyemhl — STAR FC🦁🦅 (@FancyClown2) April 3, 2020