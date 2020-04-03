Adam Sandler Has A New Song That’s Perfect For Quarantine

The coronavirus pandemic has darkened the world but Adam Sandler is here to bring a little light back.

On Thursday, the “Uncut Gems” star appeared via video chat on “The Tonight Show” and debuted a new quarantine song, paying tribute to all the healthcare workers on the frontlines.

RELATED: Adam Sandler Jokes Quarantine Has Been Great For His And His Wife’s Sex Life: ‘We’ve Been Fooling Around A Lot More’

“We gotta build some ventilators and get them more masks, we gotta do it now so let’s all come together,” he sang. “I’m teaching math to my kids, and that can’t be good for America.”

Later in the conversation, Sandler and Jimmy Fallon shared stories about meeting Robin Williams.

RELATED: Adam Sandler Postpones March Dates On His Comedy Tour Due To Coronavirus Concerns

The two also reminisced about their experiences on “Saturday Night Live”, and Sandler recalled the time Fallon actually reached out to him for permission to impersonate him.