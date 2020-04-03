Bill Gates Brings The Facts On The Coronavirus To ‘The Daily Show’

Bill Gates is doing all he can to aid the fight against COVID-19.

On Thursday night, the Microsoft founder and philanthropist appeared on “The Daily Show” to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and how it can be stopped, though he didn’t sugarcoat things.

RELATED: Prince William And Kate Middleton Host Secret Meeting With Bill Gates

“If we get the right testing capacity you can change by literally millions the number who are infected, and governments will eventually come up with lots of money for these things,” Bill Gates explained.

“But they don’t know where to direct it,” he continued. “They can’t move as quickly, and so because our foundation has such deep expertise in infectious diseases – we’ve thought about the epidemic, we did fund some things to be more prepared, like a vaccine effort – our early money can accelerate things.”

RELATED: Jimmy Kimmel Tells Howard Stern About Bombing At Bill Gates Roast: ‘It Was A Disaster’

Gates added that he is currently funding a number of factories to produce vaccines when one is available.

“We’ll have a lot of unusual measures until we get the world vaccinated,” Gates said. “You know, seven billion people, that’s a tall order — but it is where we need to get to, despite a lot of things between now and then, to minimize the damage.”