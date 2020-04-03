Simu Liu Slams Andrew Yang’s Message To Asian-Americans Amid Coronavirus Crisis: ‘Horribly Misguided And Tone-Deaf’

Simu Liu took a swipe at former U.S. presidential candidate Andrew Yang on Twitter Thursday.

Liu, who was born in China but grew up in Canada, shared one of Yang’s recent quotes about Asian-Americans needing to “embrace and show our American-ness in ways we have never done before” amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The quote, included in a Washington Post piece, continued: “We need to step up, help our neighbours, donate gear, vote, wear red, white, and blue, volunteer, fund aid organizations, and do everything in our power to accelerate the end of this crisis.

“We should show without a shadow of a doubt that we are Americans who will do our part for our country in this time of need. Demonstrate that we are part of the solution. We are not the virus, but we can be part of the cure.”

However, Liu hit back:

That’s a no for me, dawg. At a time where Asian diaspora from around the world are experiencing massive racism and discrimination, @AndrewYang basically just told us to suck it up, eat a cheeseburger and buy an American flag. Our community unequivocally rejects this piece. pic.twitter.com/pqdi7x1BAF — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) April 3, 2020

He later added: