Frank Ocean Drops Two Songs ‘Cayendo’ And ‘Dear April’ On Streaming

Frank Ocean fans just got more music in their lives.

The singer has just released the two tracks, “Cayendo” and “Dear April”, on streaming services.

RELATED: Travis Scott, Frank Ocean And Rage Against The Machine Set To Headline Coachella 2020

Both tracks were premiered by Ocean last October at his PrEP+ club night in New York, and were subsequently available on special vinyl releases.

FRANK OCEAN PREMIERED A NEW SONG AT HIS PREP+ PARTY pic.twitter.com/hGD33BS75e — kurco (@kurcobanee) October 18, 2019

In both cases, the songs were featured as “acoustic” versions on side A of the vinyl release, with side B featuring remixes by Sango and Justice.

The tracks come after Ocean released a number of singles last year, including “In My Room” and “DHL”.

RELATED: Frank Ocean Plans On Telling More ‘Lies’ On His Next Album To Create ‘A Full Motion Picture Fantasy’

Ocean is also expected to release his long-anticipated third album in the near future. He told Rolling Stone last year the album would be a “full motion-picture fantasy,” adding that it was influenced by “Detroit, Chicago, techno, house, French electronic.”