Max Greenfield Sings Dua Lipa While Homeschooling His Daughter, Who Says He Has A ‘Dog S*** Voice’

By Julia Lennox.

Max Greenfield/Instagram

Max Greenfield’s homeschooling isn’t exactly pitch-perfect.

The former “New Girl” star has been helping his daughter Lilly since schools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, documenting the experience on social media.

RELATED: James Corden And Max Greenfield Bring An Aspiring Writer’s Script To Life… In A Starbucks

View this post on Instagram

Wednesday @dualipa #homeschool

A post shared by Max Greenfield (@iammaxgreenfield) on

In the most recent post (above), the father-daughter duo are working away when Lilly breaks into Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now”. Naturally, the actor joins in — only to be cut off by his sassy 11-year-old.

RELATED: Dua Lipa Was ‘Conflicted’ About Releasing New Album Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

“Dad, stop. You have a dog s*** voice,” she quips, leaving the 40-year-old stunned.

The selection of short clips are not only hilarious but super relatable for all the parents around the world currently going through the exact same thing. Here are some of our favourites:

View this post on Instagram

Tuesday #homeschool

A post shared by Max Greenfield (@iammaxgreenfield) on

View this post on Instagram

Monday (I think) #homeschool

A post shared by Max Greenfield (@iammaxgreenfield) on

View this post on Instagram

The vibe in the classroom has deteriorated #homeschool

A post shared by Max Greenfield (@iammaxgreenfield) on

Watch Greenfield in the Global comedy “The Neighborhood”, airing Mondays. Catch up on the show’s first season on GlobalTV.com.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP