Max Greenfield Sings Dua Lipa While Homeschooling His Daughter, Who Says He Has A ‘Dog S*** Voice’

Max Greenfield’s homeschooling isn’t exactly pitch-perfect.

The former “New Girl” star has been helping his daughter Lilly since schools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, documenting the experience on social media.

In the most recent post (above), the father-daughter duo are working away when Lilly breaks into Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now”. Naturally, the actor joins in — only to be cut off by his sassy 11-year-old.

“Dad, stop. You have a dog s*** voice,” she quips, leaving the 40-year-old stunned.

The selection of short clips are not only hilarious but super relatable for all the parents around the world currently going through the exact same thing. Here are some of our favourites:

Watch Greenfield in the Global comedy “The Neighborhood”, airing Mondays. Catch up on the show’s first season on GlobalTV.com.