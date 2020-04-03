Instagram Influencer Arielle Charnas Offers Tearful Apology For Ignoring Social Distancing Guidelines After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Arielle Charnas, a social media influencer and founder of the Something Navy brand, says she’s seen the error of her ways and has apologized after being hit by backlash for refusing to self-quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus.

As Cosmopolitan recounts, Charnas, 32, tested positive on March 18. Rather than follow medical advice and self-quarantine for 14 days, Charnas posted TikTok videos in which she was with her family, who had left New York and relocated to the Hamptons — a big no-no for someone who has just tested positive, according to CDC guidelines.

One photo in particular, in which she and her young daughter are seen holding hands at a time when Charnas should have been in quarantine from the rest of her family, incensed Twitter users.

These bloggers are killing me. NYC blogger Arielle Charnas posted to 1.3 million followers on March 18 that she had tested positive for COVID-19. On March 26, she announced that she and her husband were symptom-free and headed to their home in the Hamptons indefinitely. WTF?! pic.twitter.com/dmyRNLxojr — InMinivanHell (@inminivanhell) March 30, 2020

This is absolutely abhorrent. I seriously hope that all stockists pull her clothing line & perhaps a campaign is in order. So many influencers deserve opportunities, but time and time again Arielle Charnas has proved to be a #COVIDIOT. https://t.co/8A948v6pOB — Natalie Ast (@natalieast) March 31, 2020

On Thursday, April 2, Charnas posted a video on her Instagram Stories to offer a teary-eyed apology. Insisting that she and her family are “not bad people,” she added that she “never in a million years wanted to hurt anyone.”

In addition, she also wrote a lengthy statement, explaining and apologizing for her actions.

“I am not writing this to make excuses and I am not searching for validation; I want to share the truth behind the story and above all else, express my sincerest remorse,” she wrote. “I apologize to anyone that I unintentionally harmed in the course of my decision-making.”

Acknowledging that she “made mistakes throughout this process,” she insisted that she “followed all of our doctor’s recommendations to a T, which were also the recommendations put forth by the CDC.”

Even though the damage has been done, Charnas wrote that she and her family “have since taken every measure to ensure we [do] not and will not come into further contact, six feet apart or otherwise, with any other individual for the foreseeable future. Based on the facts available to us right now, as well as throughout our experience in the last several weeks, I’m confident this was the right move to reduce potential spread.”

She also reflected on the responsibilities of being an influencer with more than a million Instagram followers.

“Through all of this, I’ve learned that the reality of the career and life path I’ve chosen for myself comes with a powerful responsibility. In times of crisis, opening up about every aspect of your life is hard,” she concluded. “We all make mistakes, including me, especially when a crisis such as this is developing so quickly. My family and I are truly sorry to those we have offended for not appearing to be taking this crisis gravely seriously, and we are committed to making informed, responsible decisions moving forward.”

