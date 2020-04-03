Prince Harry Was On Hand To Support Meghan Markle While Recording ‘Elephant’, Filmmaker Reveals: ‘It Was Amazing Having Him There’

Prince Harry was there all the way to support Meghan Markle when she recorded her narration for the new Disney+ documentary “Elephant”.

Filmmakers Mark Linfield and Vanessa Berlowitz spoke to People about working with the pair, admitting they had dinner together in Botswana, which started the whole thing off.

“She was absolutely intrigued by the elephants and transfixed, especially by the female empowerment side,” Berlowitz explained. “How important the matriarchs are to the story; it really is all about female leadership. It’s a different form of power — it’s about consensual leadership. It’s also very inclusive, as well — very contemporary. She was absolutely fascinated by that.”

Markle recorded her bit at London’s famous Pinewood Studios in October alongside Harry. Their son Archie didn’t join them.

Berlowitz shared, “She had a small child. You could totally tell she was identifying with [elephants] Shani and Jojo, and keeping little ones in tow. She felt like a normal mom going through the normal trials and tribulations of bringing up a baby. Like one of us.

“It was amazing having [Harry] there. He had a connection to Botswana, of course.”

The filmmakers confirmed Harry provided a little direction from what he called, “the cheap seats.”

“Harry was correcting her pronunciation!” Linfield added.

Film producer Roy Conli remarked at how Markle made the part her own.

He shared, “I always say, ‘If you feel something, do it, make it organic.’ She’s such a diligent professional and she wanted to get it right. It was a delight all the way around.”

Botswana holds a special place in both Harry and Meghan’s hearts, with the pair going on two dates in London before the Duke of Sussex asked the former “Suits” star to visit him there.

The pair officially stepped down as senior members of the Royal Family at the end of March.