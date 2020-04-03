‘Really!?! With Seth & Amy’ Returns For New COVID-19 Edition

Sometimes events in the news just make you go, “Really!?!”

That’s why, on Thursday night’s “Late Night”, host Seth Meyers brought his former “Saturday Night Live” castmate Amy Poehler on for a new edition of their classic “Weekend Update” segment “Really!?! with Seth & Amy”.

RELATED: Seth Meyers And Jimmy Kimmel Blast Trump For Spreading Coronavirus Conspiracies

Meyers and Poehler responded in classic flabbergasted fashion to news about U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blaming the Trump impeachment for hampering the COVID-19 response.

“You realize that trial ended back on February 5, and your boy was still out here calling the virus a hoax until about a week and a half ago,” Meyers said. “I’m not surprised you’re trying to rewrite history since you’ve made it clear you’re not happy with some of the outcomes, I mean, really!?!”

“Are you sure that this is not a segment called ‘The World Feels Like It’s Ending and No One Is In Charge’?” Poehler joked.

“No, it’s just ‘Really!?!’,” Meyers assured her.

RELATED: Martha Stewart Teaches Seth Meyers How To Make ‘The Martha Martini’ During Quarantine

Poehler also talked about rewatching her show “Parks and Recreation” while in self-isolation and admitted that she actually didn’t remember any of the plot.