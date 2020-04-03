Jimmy Fallon Takes ‘Tonight’ Viewers On A Virtual Ride Down His Indoor Slide

Ever since Jimmy Fallon began sharing his “At Home” broadcasts of “The Tonight Show” while self-isolating, viewers have been impressed by his unique and comfy living quarters.

One item in particular that Fallon has showcased has been the slide, which allows quick access from the second level to the first.

On Thursday night’s edition, Fallon gave viewers a treat by taking them on a virtual ride down the slide, while his wife/camera operator Nancy Juvonen followed along to capture all the action before they both landed in the living room.

Meanwhile, in another segment of the show, Fallon sat down for a deep heart-to-heart with the family dog, Gary — who, by the way, is actually female.

Gary, like the rest of the family, has also been self-quarantining at home. Asked by Fallon if she’s seen any good shows lately, Gary offered a recommendation.

“I’ve been watching this new one, ‘Squirrel Outside the Window’,” Gary replied. “Super binge-worthy. Can’t wait to see what the squirrel does next.”