The Queen To Address The U.K. And The Commonwealth In Televised Speech Amid Coronavirus Crisis

The Queen will address the U.K. and the Commonwealth in a televised speech Sunday amid the ongoing coronavirus chaos.

The Royal Family Twitter account confirmed that the speech will also be shown across their social media channels.

The news comes as the U.K. death toll hit 3,605 Friday.

On Sunday 5th April at 8pm (BST)

Her Majesty The Queen will address the UK and the Commonwealth in a televised broadcast. As well as on television and radio, The Queen’s address will be shown on The @RoyalFamily’s social media channels. pic.twitter.com/EADh7WNU7b — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 3, 2020

Her Majesty’s speech will be broadcast at 8 p.m. local time (3 p.m. ET).

The Queen has been staying at Windsor Castle with Prince Philip during the COVID-19 outbreak.

This will be only the fourth unscheduled address the Queen has made during her 68-year reign, beyond her annual Christmas Day message.

Prince Charles tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month but is now out of self-isolation.

