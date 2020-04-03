‘Billboard’ Reveals Greatest Pop Stars Of The Last 40 Years

A lot of big pop stars have dominated the culture over the last four decades.

On Friday, Billboard unveiled its list of the “Greatest Pop Stars By Year”, from 1981 to 2019.

“While chart success is an essential factor here, pop stardom carries too many intangibles to be judged solely on any combination of numerical calculations. It’s not just hit singles and bestselling albums: It’s music videos, it’s live performances, it’s image, it’s headlines and controversy and cultural impact and overall ubiquity,” Billboard explained.

Among the notable pop stars are Madonna, who came out on top in both 1985 and 1989, Janet Jackson, who pulled off the feat in 1990 and 1993.

“This is the year where Madonna went from dance-pop purveyor with an iron-grip on American teens to a capital-A Artist, someone who could deliver an album every bit as geared toward the charts as to critics’ tastes,” Billboard said of Madonna’s 1989.

On Jackson, the magazine said, “If you were lucky, you got the Rhythm Nation black cassette tape to pop into your Walkman for Christmas in 1989. But even if you weren’t, the songs were inescapable through 1990.”

Beyoncé also dominated two years, 2003 and 2014, as did Rihanna, who came out on top in 2007 and 2012.

The magazine said, “Beyoncé might have caught a lot of the industry with its pants down at the end of 2013, but by the end of 2014, everyone was permanently on alert to expect the unexpected from pop’s biggest stars — and no one was underestimating the Queen’s place within those ranks again.”

Other big names on the list include Blondie (1981), Michael Jackson (1983), Mariah Carey (1991), Alanis Morissette (1996), *NSYNC (2000), Jennifer Lopez (2002), Lady Gaga (2009), Taylor Swift (2015), Justin Bieber (2016), Drake (2018) and Ariana Grande (2019).