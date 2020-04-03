‘The Voice’ Alum Chris Mann Turns Adele’s ‘Hello’ Into Social Distancing Spoof

“Hello from corona life!”

“The Voice” alum Chris Mann recently debuted a parody of Adele’s smash hit “Hello” with a social-distancing twist.

‘Hello, can you hear me?” he sings at one point, his face pressed up against a window. “I am shouting out to neighbours I used to like to see.”

Mann’s “Hello” parody comes after previous comedic coronavirus takes on classics like “My Sharona” by the Knack and Madonna’s “Vogue”.

In an interview with Insider, Mann said, “Fans that know my music from the past know that I sing ballads a lot. I had the idea to do ‘Hello’ because it is so melodramatic and serious. I thought it would be hilarious to do with personal lyrics about what we are feeling in my house, about what it’s like to have not been outside, not to have seen your friends, and not eat out. It’s about all the little sacrifices we’ve made that have made a difference.”