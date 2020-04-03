Harry Styles Provides An Update On His ‘Watermelon Sugar’ Music Video And If He’d Reunite With One Direction While In Isolation

Harry Styles continues to update fans while in isolation.

The singer-songwriter — currently social distancing in Malibu — was a guest on SiriusXM Hits 1’s The Morning Mash Up, calling in to discuss everything from quarantine, an upcoming music video, and a potential Zoom reunion with One Direction.

In the audio clip above, Styles tells fans when they can expect the completed visuals for his single “Watermelon Sugar”.

“I’m not sure exactly, but not too long,” the 26-year-old teases. “A few more weeks, a couple months maybe. We just kind of finished it, and I’m really excited about it. So, I’m looking forward to putting it out.”

Host Nicole Ryan also suggests he reunite with his former One Direction group mates via Zoom.

“I don’t know if that’s the reunion that we’ve had in mind,” Styles admits in the audio clip below. “I don’t know if that’s how — if that would be the way to do it, but I’ll have a quick whip ’round.”

It also seems as though his quarantine is similar to most folks: “Well, I’m with people who have real jobs, so they’re working… which leaves me — someone with not a real job — doing kind of whatever,” Styles explains below.

“I’m reading a lot, doing a lot of writing, trying to exercise, trying to be outside. And then we kind of all get together in the evening and watch a film or something like that.”