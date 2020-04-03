‘This Is Us’ Star Chrissy Metz Unveils New Single ‘Talking To God’

Chrissy Metz has some new music to share.

On Friday, the “This Is Us” star released a new single, “Talking to God”, the first track to be released from her upcoming debut album.

“‘Talking To God’ is a song about those moments when we ask the questions we desperately want the answers to,” said Metz of the deeply personal message conveyed in the song.

“Whether it’s a lost love or why our own lives look much different than the way we had hoped they would,” she added. “It’s about those personal prayers and conversations we have while listening and learning to surrender and trust in the bigger picture.”

In addition to the new song, Metz shared a special video featuring a behind-the-scenes look at the photoshoot for the album cover.

Earlier this year, viewers of the 2020 Academy Awards got to hear Metz’s soaring vocals when she took to the stage to sing her Oscar-nominated song “I’m Standing With You” from the soundtrack to “Breakthrough” — watch: