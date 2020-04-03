Prince Charles Opens New London Hospital Via Video, Delivers Powerful Coronavirus Speech

Prince Charles opened the NHS Nightingale hospital at the ExCeL Centre in London via video chat Friday.

Charles’ virtual appearance marks the first time a member of the Royal Family has opened a building remotely.

The new hospital will initially provide 500 beds, which will rise up to 4,000 beds if needed amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

We are officially open! In less than two weeks, @ExCelLondon has been transformed into London's newest hospital, and we will be available as soon as patients across London and the south of England need us: https://t.co/jEyCb1rBNQ pic.twitter.com/TLSg3j4ZxH — NHS Nightingale London (@NightingaleLDN) April 3, 2020

Charles said in his speech, “I was one of the lucky ones to have COVID-19 relatively mildly. But for some it will be a much harder journey. I am therefore so relieved that everyone can now have the reassurance that they will receive all the necessary technical care they may need and every chance to return to a normal life.

“This hospital offers us an intensely practical message of hope for those who need it most at this time of national suffering. Let us also pray, ladies and gentlemen, that it will be required for as short a time, and for as few people, as possible.”

The @NightingaleLDN hospital is the first ever building to be “virtually opened” by a member of the @RoyalFamily.📱 pic.twitter.com/OTK6kOvFlj — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) April 3, 2020

Watch live: Prince Charles opens the NHS Nightingale hospital at the ExCel Centre in London which will treat #coronavirus patients https://t.co/ZQ0W6iXg70 — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 3, 2020

The Prince of Wales added the hospital was “spectacular and an almost unbelievable feat of construction.”

He added it was proof of “how the impossible can be made possible and how we can achieve the unthinkable through human will and ingenuity.”

Charles also thanked everybody involved “who have made this possible.”

It was revealed Friday that the COVID-19 death toll in the U.K. had hit 3,605.

