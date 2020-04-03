Jackie Chan Offers Encouragement, Advice During COVID-19 Pandemic

Jackie Chan is offering some words of advice and encouragement to his fans during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, the “Rush Hour” star, 65, shared a brief video on Twitter.

“Hello, I’m Jackie Chan,” he begins. “I know it’s a very difficult time for everyone right now, and we all face the same problem: the coronavirus.”

Chan advises that “it’s very important to stay at home with your family and follow the rules of your government. If you have to go out, please remember to wear your face mask, and wash your hands frequently. Protecting yourself is protecting your family.”

He concludes: “Stay safe, stay strong. I, too, believe we have a bright future ahead.”

In late February, Chan shot down rumours he had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

“Recently, my staff told me about the news that’s been circulating around the world, saying that I’ve been placed under quarantine for COVID-19,” he wrote on his website.

“Firstly, I’d like to take this opportunity to say ‘thank you’ for everybody’s concern! I’m very healthy and safe, and haven’t been quarantined. I’ve received many messages from friends asking if I’m OK. Your love and concern is so heartwarming. Thank you!”

“I’ve also received some very special gifts from fans all over the world during this very difficult time. Thank you for the face masks,” he added.

“Your thoughtfulness is well received! And I’ve asked my lovely staff to donate your kindness through official organizations to those who need it most.”

