Lorde Hints At New Music, Says Her Time In Quarantine Has Been ‘Very Productive’

Lorde may have some music in the works.

On Thursday, the 23-year-old singer-songwriter spoke with New Zealand’s The Edge radio station from home and revealed what she has been up to while in quarantine for the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: Stephen Colbert Pulls Classic Prank On Lorde

“I have been baking so much bread. You wouldn’t believe it,” Lorde joked with the hosts on the show.

Explaining that her bread of choice has been sourdough after making it “for a couple of years now,” the artist added that she has also been “making way too much food”, in general, while she has been staying in quarantine with a girlfriend.

RELATED: Lorde To Make Special Appearance At Benefit Concert For Victims Of New Zealand Mosque Shootings

When asked if she has been using her downtime to also work on new music, she teased, “Definitely too soon for me to talk about anything, but I will say that it has been very productive.”

RELATED: Lorde’s Next Album Will Be Delayed After The Death Of Her Dog

Back in November, Lorde disclosed in an open letter to her fans on Instagram that she would be delaying the release of her third studio album following the death of her beloved dog Pearl.

“I have lost my boy, and I need some time to see the good again, to finish making this for you,” she wrote. “It won’t be the same work — as anyone who has felt loss can understand, there’s a door that opens that you step through, and everything is different on the other side. But when this great loss crystallises inside me, and my chest rebuilds around it, hopefully I’ll be able to finish up, and share it with you, and we’ll all grow together, as we always do.”

Lorde released her first studio album Pure Heroine in 2013 and her second album Melodrama four years later in 2017.