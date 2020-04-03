Ryan Reynolds Threatens To Sell His Kids While Stuck Inside Watching ‘Paw Patrol’ 11 Times

Ryan Reynolds is not a “Paw Patrol” fan.

In a hilarious series of tweets, the Canadian actor, 43, related to all the parents in the world stuck inside with young kids — in Reynolds’ case, daughters Inez, 3, and James, 5, and new arrival born last year — who are obsessed with the animated Nickelodeon series.

Replying to a fan looking for TV and movie recommendations while under quarantine, Reynolds offered:

These aren’t recommendations. This is just what I watched over the past week: – Grosse Pointe Blank – Training day – Being There – Easter Parade – Fucking Paw Patrol X 11 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 31, 2020

“Paw Patrol” took notice and checked in.

And Reynolds is definitely not “okay.”

I know it’s generally frowned upon, but I’m selling my kids. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 3, 2020

Despite being stuck inside, Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively made two generous donations to the COVID-19 relief efforts, supporting both the United States and Canada.