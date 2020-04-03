Thomas Lennon Brings His Joe Exotic Impression To Stephen Colbert

Hosting “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” from his home, Stephen Colbert jokes that there’s only one thing to talk about: “Tiger King”.

The runaway Netflix hit has taken the internet by storm, and luckily for viewers, Thomas Lennon is debuting his Joe Exotic impression for Colbert.

Joining Colbert via satellite from jail where he’s “currently serving 22 years’ worth of court-ordered social distancing”, Exotic reacts to how he is portrayed in “Tiger King”.

RELATED: ‘Tiger King’: Dillon Passage Spills On Relationship With Joe Exotic, Shares Thoughts On Netflix Docuseries

“There has been a lot of funky rhubarb picked in the Ted Sarandos patch, and some of it paints me to look like a chicken-fried freakazoid who is crazier than Downtown Encyclopedia Brown,” he rants. ““Well let me tell you this: That is just a colonel’s 12-piece bucket of deep-fried bologna bites, OK? I am actually a very down-to-earth, pistol-packing, double-husband-having mullet man, joie de vivre and a love of America’s cigarettes.”

Of course, the faux Exotic couldn’t help but weigh in on his favourite subject.

“If you wanna know something about people eatin’, ask Carole Baskin!” he quips.