Old Crow Medicine Show Vow To Rebuild Their City In New Track ‘Nashville Rising’ Following Horrific Tornadoes

Old Crow Medicine Show just dropped their new song “Nashville Rising”.

The band’s Ketch Secor wrote the song following the horrific tornadoes that ravaged the city in early March.

The emotional video shows some of the areas hit, along with other clips of people pulling together to help one another out.

Lyrics include, “We’re gonna build it back together/better than it ever was/than it’s ever been.”

Secor says in a statement, “These are the dark times where music can really light the way, the times of immeasurable hardship where music can soothe a troubled soul.

“I wrote ‘Nashville Rising’ in the hopes that positivity, perseverance, and people power will be just as contagious as COVID-19,” he adds, according to Rolling Stone.

All proceeds from “Nashville Rising” will be donated to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee’s Emergency Response Fund to help rebuild Nashville.