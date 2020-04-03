Jessica Alba Makes Generous Honest Co. Donation To Families In Need Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Jessica Alba and her Honest Co. are looking out for families during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The actress and her husband, Cash Warren, appeared on an at-home addition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday and announced the generous donation they have made to the families and healthcare workers in need.

“With the Honest Co., as well, we donated 3 million diapers, 20,000 wipes, 20,000 personal care products because there are so many families now,” Alba told Fallon. “That is the number one need for families in poverty, but also families that are out of work.”

She added, “They have to choose between diapers and they shouldn’t have to.”

She also encouraged viewers to head over to honest.com/donate to help her company’s efforts in providing families in need with essentials like diapers, wipes and personal care products.

Warren and his company Pair of Thieves are also making a difference by donating masks to health care professionals working on the front lines of the pandemic relief efforts.