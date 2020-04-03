Pauley Perrette On New Sitcom ‘Broke’: ‘It’s Pretty Relatable To Right Now’

A new sitcom debuted this week on Global: “Broke”, starring “NCIS” fan favourite Pauley Perrette, her first TV endeavour since leaving the role of goth-attired lab tech Abby Sciutto after 15 seasons.

Perrette is back in a new role, playing suburban single mom Jackie, whose world is upended when her sister (Natasha Leggero of “Dice”) and her sister’s ridiculously wealthy husband Javier (Jaime Camil, “Jane the Virgin”) turn up on her doorstep, with Javier’s fiercely loyal assistant/driver/friend in tow. They reveal that Javier’s rich family has cut him off, and they’re completely out of money; with no place to live, they ask to move in with Jackie.

Chatting virtually with ET Canada’s Sangita Patel, Perrette says she’s safe and healthy while self-isolating, but admits it’s not all that different from the way she normally lives.

“It’s sort of weird for me because I’m sort of a notorious recluse and I love staying inside and I’ve always been that way. And I like to be alone with my dogs all the time. So it’s kind of weird for everybody else but it’s kind of normal for me,” she explains. “For the first time in forever I don’t feel weird because everybody’s doing what I’ve been doing the whole time.”

Asked about the brief break she took between leaving “NCIS” in 2017 and becoming involved with “Broke”, she reveals that hiatus was intended to be permanent.

“My small break was supposed to be my retirement,” she says. “I was really excited about it. I was like, ‘I’m retired!’ And I was good at it, because I was sitting at home watching TV with my dogs.”

However, she’s glad to be back with “Broke”, and feels excited to jump into a “new show, a new thing, a new universe to walk into. It’s so warm and it’s so funny and it’s so good.”

Given the state of the world at the moment, Perrette thinks “Broke” is coming along at the ideal moment.

“It’s actually kind of the perfect time to give people a little happiness, a little joy, a little laughter,” she says. “It’s pretty relatable to right now. Its like a whole family just stuck living together under one roof. Hilarity and chaos ensues. It’s just so funny.”

“Broke” airs Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on Global.