Jennifer Aniston Says She’s Not Bothered By Self-Isolation Because ‘I’m an Agoraphobe’

Jennifer Aniston was practically built to handle self-isolation.

On Thursday night, the “Morning Show” star appeared via video chat on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and shared that her life hasn’t been made too difficult because of the coronavirus.

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Surprises A Nurse Who Tested Positive For COVID-19 On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Asked how long it’s been since she left the house Aniston revealed, “Today, it’s been three weeks!”

Kimmel then pointed out that she actually likes to be at home most of the time.

“I’m a born agoraphobe,” Aniston admitted. “This is kind of a dream — not a dream, it’s obviously a nightmare. But, me personally, it’s not been that much of a challenge.”

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Tells Ellen DeGeneres How She’s Keeping Busy During Self-Isolation

The actress added, “The most challenging thing is watching news and trying to digest [everything] that’s going on out there. I allow a check-in in the morning and then I’ll do a check-in in the evening, and that is it because basically, it’s regurgitating the exact same thing.”

With all her free time, though, Aniston has found a new favourite thing: doing dishes.

“Because not only are you doing your dishes, but you’re washing your hands,” she said.