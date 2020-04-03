Madonna Confirms She’s Joining The Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation To Try And Find A Drug To Treat COVID-19

Madonna has confirmed she’s joining Bill and Melinda Gates to try and find a cure for coronavirus.

The singer released a statement on her website Friday, thanking medical staff and anybody working to help those suffering amid the current crisis.

Madonna wrote, “I’m joining the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation effort to find a drug that will prevent or treat COVID-19. We need this to protect our health workers, the most vulnerable, and all of our friends and families.”

“I’m talking about this: I am so impressed by the work of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator’s urgent efforts to find new or existing drugs that could effectively prevent or treat the disease,” she continued.

“Harnessing the strength and knowledge of the research community, the Accelerator’s critical scientific progress will inform how we end this pandemic and prevent future impact from the virus.”

“I send enormous gratitude and strength to the courageous first responders, medical professionals and scientists who are protecting our communities, those suffering and our most vulnerable.”