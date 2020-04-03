PETA Urges Celebs Like Justin Bieber, Beyonce To Stop Taking Selfies With Baby Animals Following ‘Tiger King’ Release

PETA is asking for Hollywood’s help to put an end to people taking selfies with baby animals.

The call for action comes after Netflix premiered their original series “Tiger King”, which told the real-life story of Joe Exotic, a big cat zoo owner, and his plot to hire a hitman to murder Big Cat founder Carole Baskin. It also shone a light on the dangers of breeding the casts and of selfies with the babies.

In a statement, PETA called out Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Cara Delevingne, The Weeknd, Jason Momoa and Hugh Jackman, who’ve posed with captive animals.

“Anyone who has seen Tiger King knows that animals suffer when they’re taken from their mothers as babies and exploited as props,” PETA Foundation Director of Captive Animal Law Enforcement Brittany Peet said in a statement.

She adds, “PETA is asking these celebrities to show their fans that they know better now and will never support these cruel facilities again.”

“Tiger King” also featured other big cat zoo owners Bhagavan like “Doc” Antle, Tim Stark and Jeff Lowe, who have a criminal history and federal Animal Welfare Act violations but all their zoos still operate.

Logan Paul, Floyd Mayweather, Odell Beckham Jr., Kate Walsh, Hayden Panettiere, Paris Hilton and Farrah Abraham are also named.