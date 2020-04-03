‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Returning Monday With At-Home Remote Episodes

Ellen DeGeneres is the latest TV talk show host to return to the air remotely after having her show halt production due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, Warner Bros. Television announced that “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” will return to the air on Monday, April 6, with remotely produced episodes filmed at Ellen’s home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“Since going into quarantine two weeks ago, I’ve been doing my show at home every day. But only for Portia,” DeGeneres joked. “Starting Monday, you’ll be able to see it too, and I can’t wait.”

DeGeneres’ at-home edition will feature guests joining in via video chat. Next week’s lineup of guests includes exclusive interviews with Jennifer Lopez, Chrissy Teigen, and John Legend, while she’ll also be checking in with Drew and Brittany Brees, and David Spade.

And as a special treat for fans, the show’s resident dancer Stephen “tWitch” Boss and executive producer Andy Lassner will also be making cameo appearances.