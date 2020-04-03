Loretta Lynn Remembers Patsy Cline With New Recording Of ‘I Fall To Pieces’

Loretta Lynn is remembering her good friend Patsy Cline.
Just ahead of the release of her memoir Me & Patsy Kickin’ Up Dust, the 87-year-old country icon releases a new version of Cline’s 1961 hit, “I Fall to Pieces”.
The country classic was Cline’s first No. 1 song on the country charts and became one of the singer’s most recognizable hit singles.
RELATED: Loretta Lynn Says Country Music Is ‘Dead’: ‘I’m Getting Mad About It’
Lynn took to Instagram to share the new recording, writing, “Pasty was a brilliant singer and her music is timeless. I just love that a new generation is discovering her! Through the years, I’ve covered many of her songs. Here’s a brand new single out from me of her classic, ‘I Fall to Pieces.'”
View this post on Instagram
Pasty was a brilliant singer and her music is timeless. I just love that a new generation is discovering her! Through the years, I've covered many of her songs. Here's a brand new single out from me of her classic, "I Fall to Pieces." I can never tire of singing her songs! Y'all take a listen and let me know what you think! Get it at https://lorettalynn.lnk.to/FTPIA #newbook #goodreads #newsingle ##ifalltopieces ##lorettalynn #patsycline @lorettalynnranchofficial @patsyclinemuseum @amazonbooks
Nearly 60 years after its release, “I Fall to Pieces” has been recorded by several country stars, including LeAnn Rimes, Jamey Johnson, and Linda Ronstadt.
Me & Patsy Kickin’ Up Dust will be released on Tuesday, April 7.