Liverpool Mom Goes Viral With Stunning Rendition Of Whitney Houston’s ‘I Have Nothing’

This Liverpool mom is going viral right from her living room.

In a tweet, Jason Finegan shared a video of his wife, Rachel Adedeji, some may recognize her from the “X-Factor”, singing a Whitney Houston classic.

While she’s nailing the high notes on “I Have Nothing”, while “The Bodyguard” plays in the background, Adedeji’s adorable pup and daughter join in with a supportive background howl.

Finegan captioned his post, “Name a better trio,” before adding, “Day 10 and we’ve now cracked.. wife on her knees singing with kid in Xmas clothing and dog going nuts.”

Adedeji reposted the clip for her own fans on Instagram:

Adedeji appeared on the sixth season of “X-Factor” in 2009 where she placed in ninth place.