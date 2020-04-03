Justin Bieber Walks On Ice In ‘Changes’ Nature Visuals

Justin Bieber is one with nature in the new visuals for “Changes”.

Bieber released the “nature visuals” for his titular track from his chart-topping fifth studio album. In the video, Bieber sings while walking across a frozen lake and later warms up by a toasty campfire.

Other songs to get the nature-makeover include “E.T.A”, “Habitual” and another version of “Changes”.

“Changes” is one of 16 songs from the Canadian’s newest album. Changes was supported by singles “Yummy”, “Intentions” and “Forever”, and also features collaborations with Post Malone, Travis Scott, Kehlani and Lil Dicky.