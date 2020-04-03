Colton Underwood Gives Update On COVID-19 Diagnosis, Details New Memoir ‘The First Time’: ‘I’m Finally Fully Back To Myself’

Colton Underwood, the famous fence-jumper from “The Bachelor”, broke new ground on the show by proudly proclaiming he was a virgin. Now, he’s a first-time author with his new book, The First Time.

While chatting with ET Canada’s Sangita Patel, he shares what rose lovers can expect from his new project and reveals how he’s doing since recently contracting COVID-19.

“I’m doing so much better,” shares Underwood. “I was very blessed and lucky that it only lasted five or six days and all my symptoms were manageable from home, but I feel like I’m finally fully back to myself.”

However, his assures that his battle with coronavirus wasn’t an easy one.

“I obviously went through some anxiety but at first, I was thinking it was just the flu, maybe I was putting some symptoms in my head because it was such a weird time,” the 28-year-old says.

Adds Underwood: “It was all confusing for a while and I didn’t really understand, but the night that I had really bad night sweats and I woke up gasping for air was the night that it all became very real.”

With his health back intact, the former “Bachelor” is now able to focus on the launch of his new memoir, The First Time.

“I know it’s sort of a weird time for me to be like ‘Hey buy my book’, but you know what, everybody that I’ve talked to that’s read it, the messages that I’ve gotten, the support and the love has been fantastic. It’s sort of surreal to say I’m an author now,” he expresses.

In the book, the reality star-turned-author opens up about struggling with his identity, where he would dodge questions about his sexuality for being a virgin in the alpha-male world of football.

“It wasn’t as much an internal struggle for me as it was people harping on me and saying ‘No, since you’re a virgin, you’re this.’ And I was like, ‘Am I?’ That’s where my head went for it,” Underwood reveals. “So it wasn’t ever really me trying to explore or figure things out, it was more me not having confidence and overcompensating or struggling internally being like, ‘If you hear something so often you start believing it’.”

While writing his book, Underwood was under contract with “The Bachelor” franchise following the airing of his season.

But now that his contract has expired, the reality star is an open book when it comes to sharing his experience on the dating series.

“Obviously I’ve had my frustrations, obviously there were some things said and done that may have rubbed me the wrong way,” he says. “It was challenging at times because it’s show business about your personal life, so it’s hard not to take things personally when it is personal, but it’s business. So it was always a constant line that I had to walk.”

“But I’ll just say this: there were some things I found out, some things that I wasn’t okay with, some things that I wasn’t willing to compromise,” he reveals.

Adds Underwood: “It was just best for me mentally to just take a break from the franchise, and I think that’s what this book allows me to do – close a chapter on that door and take ownership back of my life and my story, and I’m excited for it.”