Christopher Cross Reveals COVID-19 Diagnosis

Christopher Cross has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

The award-winning musician, 68, took to social media on Friday to share the news with fans.

“Dear friends, I’m sorry to report that I am among the growing number of Americans who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus,” he wrote. “I’m not in the habit of discussing medical issues on social media, but I do so in hope this will help other people to understand how serious and how contagious this illness is. Although I am fortunate enough to be cared for at home, this is possibly the worst illness I’ve ever had. For those of you who still do not believe the COVID-19 virus is real, or think it is a ‘hoax’ or part of some conspiracy, my advice to you is to understand right now that this is a deadly illness spreading like wildfire throughout the world.”

Adding, “Wherever you are in the world, let’s all be kind to one another. Only if we work together can we defeat COVID-19.”

Cross is a highly decorated musician with five Grammys, an Oscar and Golden Globe for his work on “Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do)” from the 1981 movie “Arthur”.