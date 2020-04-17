Christopher Cross Reveals COVID-19 Has Left Him Temporarily Paralyzed And ‘Unable To Walk’

Christopher Cross has shared an update after being diagnosed with coronavirus, revealing that COVID-19 has left him temporarily paralyzed.

The “Sailing” singer, 68, took to Facebook to let fans know that while he did not experience any “respiratory complications” from the virus, he is now suffering “temporary paralysis of my legs,” which has left him “unable to walk.”

The good news, he added, is that “physicians have assured me that I will recover.”

In early April, Cross wrote on social media that he been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

“Dear friends, I’m sorry to report that I am among the growing number of Americans who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus,” he wrote. “I’m not in the habit of discussing medical issues on social media, but I do so in hope this will help other people to understand how serious and how contagious this illness is. Although I am fortunate enough to be cared for at home, this is possibly the worst illness I’ve ever had. For those of you who still do not believe the COVID-19 virus is real, or think it is a ‘hoax’ or part of some conspiracy, my advice to you is to understand right now that this is a deadly illness spreading like wildfire throughout the world.”

Adding, “Wherever you are in the world, let’s all be kind to one another. Only if we work together can we defeat COVID-19.”

Cross is a highly decorated musician with five Grammys, an Oscar and Golden Globe for his work on “Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do)” from the 1981 movie “Arthur”.

