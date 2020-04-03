Cedrice And Thunderstorm Artis Deliver Dynamite Duet On ‘The Voice’ Battles

Kelly Clarkson cannot take her eyes off of Cedrice and Thunderstorm Artis.

The two superstars went face-to-face in “The Battles” segment of “The Voice”. Cedrice and Thunderstorm were undoubtedly on the same page, delivering an intimate duet of Rihanna’s “Stay” featuring Mikky Ekko.

Their remarkable duet earned standing ovations from three coaches: Clarkson, Nick Jonas and John Legend. Legend repeatedly shouted, “beautiful” while applauding the two contestants.

“You guys did not disappoint. That was out of this world,” Jonas praised. “It was also so incredibly intimate. I didn’t know if I was supposed to keep watching or turn away.”

Clarkson interrupted, “Oh lord! I couldn’t take my eyes off of it. I was like ‘YES!'”

No amount of chemistry and unity could stop the coaches from determining a single winner. That winner was… who knows, they did not reveal it in the YouTube video. The next episode of “The Voice” airs on Monday.