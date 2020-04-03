Old Dominion Help The Homeless In Emotional ‘Some People Do’ Music Video

Old Dominion have just released the music video for their latest single “Some People Do”.

The group – consisting of Matthew Ramsey, Trever Rosen, Whit Sellers, Geoff Sprung and Brad Tursi – pay it forward and celebrate kindness in the moving visuals.

RELATED: Loretta Lynn Remembers Patsy Cline With New Recording Of ‘I Fall To Pieces’

The video was inspired by celebrity men’s groomer Jason Schneidman, who also works with Old Dominion. Schneidman was previously homeless and turned his life around after overcoming a drug addiction.

The music video sees the band helping Schneidman as he provides haircuts for the homeless in Los Angeles as part of his Men’s Groomer Foundation.

Directed by Mason Allen, the visuals features side-by-side before-and-after footage and proves if we all do a little, we can help out a lot.

RELATED: Old Dominion Star In Apple Music Short Film

Old Dominion took to Instagram to share the inspirational story, writing, “Everything about our friend Jason’s life and mission is what this song is all about. We’re grateful to him for telling his story and helping us capture the spirit of the song. We hope it helps lift you up a bit.”

“Some People Do” is featured on Old Dominion’s self-titled third studio album, which also includes their No. 1 hit “One Man Band”.

Watch the music video above.