Rachel Lindsay, Becca Kufrin And Ben Higgins Dish On ‘Bachelor Live On Stage’ Tour

The “Bachelor” Live on Stage tour may have been postponed due to the coronavirus, but the show’s participants are dishing about what took place behind the scenes before the tour was postponed.

Rachel Lindsay (“Bachelorette” season 13) joined Becca Kufrin (“Bachelorette” season 14) and Ben Higgins (“Bachelor” season 20) on one of the “Bachelor” Live on Stage tour buses before the tour halted, and received an inside look Ben and Becca’s lifestyle on the road.

Speaking with Kufrin and Higgins, Lindsay asked if they’d had much success making some love connections with members of the audience.

RELATED: ‘Bachelorette’ Becca Kufrin Defends Tia Booth Over Controversial Confession

“I would say we’ve had a handful of couples that have come from this,” said Kufrin. “We’ve seen some couples, I think, who’ve really hit it off.”

Lindsay also asked who they’d like to see as their dream guest for “Bachelor” Live on Stage, and Kufrin didn’t have to think long.

“I’m shooting big here, but I would love to have Chris Harrison,” she said, singling out the “Bachelor”/”Bachelorette” host. “At one point, walk out for one final rose ceremony, when no one expects it, and kind of push Ben to the side for a moment and just lead that last rose ceremony.”

More information on “Bachelor” Live on Stage can be found right here.